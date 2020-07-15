Doctors employed by the Lagos State Government, under the auspices of Medical Guild, have called off their three days warning strike.

Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo and Dr. Ismail Ajibowo, Chairman and Secretary of the Guild respectively, made this known on Wednesday in a statement in Lagos.

“The three days warning strike should be suspended and work resumes by 8.00a.m on July 16, 2020,” the Guild leaders said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the doctors had on July 13 commenced a three-day warning strike over issues that affected their safety and welfare.

Sodipo and Ajibowo called for positive change of attitude of relevant government agencies, commending the intervention of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, toward the resolution of the Guild’s demands.

They said the Guild officers’ committee would continue to engage relevant government agencies on all issues that precipitated the strike.

The Guild leaders then urged the state government to demonstrate sincerity and commitment during the negotiation in order to avert unnecessary and preventable crisis in the state health sector.

They appreciated all its members for their steadfastness in the struggle, assuring them of the Guild’s leadership commitment toward their safety and welfare.