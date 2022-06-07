Lagos diverts traffic as FG continues Lagos-Ibadan rail rehabilitation

The Lagos State Government has rolled out traffic diversion plans as the Federal Government proceeds with the rehabilitation of the Lagos/Shagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway for six months.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Oladeinde said the rehabilitation would commence from June 9, 2022 for a duration of six months.

According to the rehabilitation schedule contained in the notification, kilometer 0-5 of the Lagos/Shagamu Expressway would be modified for traffic diversion.

He assured that the other lanes on the expressway would be accessible to motorists during the cause of the construction.

Oladeinde affirmed that signage and diversion signs would be installed along the route to guide motorists on movement and to ensure safety.

He said that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be on ground to control traffic flow.

The Transport Commissioner called for patience and understanding as the construction is geared towards a better transportation system and improved economic activity.