The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of the 40 State Sports Associations under the supervision of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, said the dissolution of the Boards became necessary to enable the State Government to rejig and reposition the activities of all State Sports Associations in line with the vision to become the sports hub not only in Nigeria, but Africa.

The dissolved Sports Associations are: Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Chess, Cricket, Cycling, Darts, Deaf Sports, Fives, Golf, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Kick-boxing, Kung fu, Rowing, Sailing and Canoeing, Rugby, Scrabble and Shooting.

Others include Sports Medicine, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Triathlon, Tug of War, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Para Athletics, Para Power lifting, Para Soccer, Other Para Sports, Traditional Sports, and Archery.

The Executive Chairman, however, commended and expressed the gratitude of the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Sports Commission to the Chairmen and Members of the dissolved Boards for their dedication and the voluntary services rendered towards the development of sports at the grassroots in the State.

The Sports Association Boards, which will include new ones, will be reconstituted in due course, a statement by the Commission said.