Lagos dismantles illegal checkpoints along Badagry Expressway

The Lagos State Government has dismantled illegal checkpoints along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, with the aim to improve vehicular movement and road safety.

The State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Layode, on Monday led a coordinated team with top security officials to carry out the dismantling.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the operation followed a high-level meeting between the commissioner and commanding officers from two Nigerian Army formations, as well as representatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and a delegate from the Akran of Badagry were also present at the meeting.

NAN reports that during the exercise, three customs checkpoints at Mowo identified as unauthorised were dismantled with the cooperation of the Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Seme Area Command.

Several motorists were apprehended or cautioned for violating traffic regulations, including driving against traffic flow and reckless speeding—behaviours that have contributed to recent road accidents along the expressway.

At the Gbaji checkpoint, Layode instructed officers to reduce the area occupied by security personnel to facilitate the smoother movement of vehicles and goods.

Addressing journalists, the commissioner emphasised that the initiative was part of broader efforts to address the proliferation of illegal checkpoints, which posed both logistic and safety risks to road users.

“We’ve received troubling allegations that certain checkpoints are contributing to traffic congestion and, in some cases, fatal accidents.

“For instance, the tragic crash that occurred within Badagry yesterday which claimed multiple lives—has raised concerns that an unauthorised checkpoint in that area may have played a role.

“These are the types of avoidable tragedies we are committed to preventing,” he said.

Layode noted that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had expressed concerns over the frequency of accidents on the Badagry axis and had directed prompt action.

In response, the commissioner held consultations with commanders of the 243 Battalion and 15 Engineer Regiment of the Nigerian Army, the Seme Border Patrol Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Commander Area K, and Divisional Police Officers of Badagry and Morogbo.

“All stakeholders assured us of their commitment to the governor’s directive, pledging support for the removal of all unauthorised checkpoints.

“We also agreed to restructure operations at approved checkpoints to minimise congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow,” he said.

The commissioner commended the officials for coming for the meeting, promising to give the governor feedback on the decision reached to ensure sanity on Lagos/Badagry expressway.

NAN reports that on May 8, President Bola Tinubu launched a Presidential Task Force to eliminate multiple checkpoints hampering the free movement of people and goods across key transport corridors.

Ambassador Musa Nuhu, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, announced the initiative during a visit to the Nigeria–Benin Republic border in Seme.

