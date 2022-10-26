Lagos disclaims narrative of content on viral flood video in Oko Oba

Lagos State Government on Wednesday disclaimed the narrative on the content of a viral flood video in Oko Oba, Agege saying all the affected structures are on a drainage channel alignment.

Reacting to the misleading video, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello said contrary to impressions being created, the area which is behind Abimbola Awoniyi Estate by Agric Road, Oko Oba, Agege has always experienced flash flood.

He added that pictures taken two hours after the rain (attached) showed the culpability of the property owners who have limited the capacity of the Oko Oba channel by infringing on its setback.

Bello added that pictures also showed the extent to which the setback has been turned into a refuse dump by the residents as well as new constructions.

He informed that the infringed Oko Oba channel will be expanded by eight meters with observance of five meters right of way on both sides.

He said all the owners of the structures to be affected will be served with appropriate contravention notices after which the structures will be removed.

He warned all those in the habit of circulating misleading videos especially during rainfalls, to desist as such will continue to be repudiated with hard facts.