The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced the recovery and discharge of 60 COVID-19 patients, the highest single figure of recovery in the state and Nigeria.

The Ministry, through its verified Twitter handle, on Tuesday said the patients were 20 females and 40 males, all Nigerian citizens.

It said they were discharged from the Yaba, Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa (Landmark) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

It said: “The patients: 31 from IDH, Yaba, 19 from Ibeju-Lekki and 10 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark)Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 321.”

Earlier, the State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, had cautioned residents that ease of lockdown did not mean people should rush out.

Abayomi advised residents to stay at home and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Data from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) showed that there were 47,118 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,843 deaths and 15,587 recoveries in Africa.