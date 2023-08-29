Lagos directs schools to resume 2023/2024 academic year on September 4

Lagos State Government has directed all schools below the tertiary level to resume on Monday, 4th September, 2023, in compliance with the Y2023/2024 Harmonised Academic School Calendar as approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Basic Education.

The Director-General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Abiola Seriki-Ayeni made this known during an interview held in her office at the Secretariat, Alausa on Monday, urging all schools to ensure strict compliance with the resumption date for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State.

She also enjoined Proprietors and School Administrators to ensure strict compliance with the Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy, stressing that there must be full compliance with all safety protocols on school premises for a safe learning environment, as the State Government remains committed to the delivery of quality education.

Seriki-Ayeni informed the general public, especially school management and parents, to download the school academic calendar via: www.oeqalagos.com for more details.