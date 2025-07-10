Lagos deputy speaker calls for NDLEA Act review to tackle substance abuse

The Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has called for a comprehensive review and implementation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act in a bid to tackle the rising challenge of substance abuse among Nigerians.

The Deputy Speaker made the call on Wednesday in Lagos while speaking at the Anti-Substance Abuse Programme Stakeholders Conference, organised by the MTN Foundation at the MTN Golden Plaza, Falomo.

Meranda restated her commitment to the well-being of Lagosians and Nigerians, saying, “As Deputy Speaker and a legislator, I remain committed to the well-being of our people in Lagos and Nigerians in general.

“I use this platform to call for a comprehensive review and implementation of the NDLEA Act, which will ultimately bring these policies to the state level so all state houses of assembly can get involved.”

She called for stricter measures, particularly at the grassroots, in order to curb access and protect vulnerable citizens.

The Deputy Speaker reiterated that prevention is cheaper and far more effective than rehabilitation.

“We must enforce tougher restrictions, especially at the grassroots, as part of the measures to curb access and protect our most vulnerable citizens. We all know that prevention is cheaper and far more effective than rehabilitation.

“This is why we must continue to invest in education, youth development, and community empowerment to redirect energy away from street vices and substance abuse towards productive and promising futures,” she added.

While calling for collaborative efforts and synergy between government agencies in the fight against substance abuse in the country, Meranda noted that it would take such collaboration to break the vicious cycle of abuse in society, even as she commended the MTN Foundation Board.

“This is not just a fight for one agency or one arm of government. It is everyone’s fight! Together, we must break the cycle and build a healthier, drug-free future. I sincerely commend the MTN Foundation Board, management, and staff for their unwavering commitment to this cause, and the Board and Management of MTN Nigeria for funding it,” she noted.

Deputy Speaker Meranda appreciated the collaborative support of the Lagos State Government, the NDLEA, media, religious leaders, traditional rulers, educators, parents, and youth advocates who lend their voices to the fight against substance abuse.

