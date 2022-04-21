Lagos Deputy Governor urges parents to raise their sons to be responsible adults

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has asked parents to stop teaching girls that it’s their job to fix their men.

The governor stated that the society today is full of over-burdened wives, mothers, sisters and daughters who are wearied, stressed and drained.

He wrote,

“Dear Fathers and Mothers,

“Please, stop teaching your daughter that it’s her job to fix her man! Who will fix her, when she is busy fixing another?

“Mummy, stop telling her that she’s the home builder! Tell her that she will work hand in hand with her husband to build her home.

“Our society today is littered with over-burdened wives, mothers, sisters and daughters.

“They are wearied, they are stressed and drained, from having to fix themselves and as well fix an adult who ought to be fixing himself and fixing things around the house.

“Look around you, you’ve succeeded in raising strong daughters and weak sons… Sons who grew to become nonchalant men, men who rather feast while the women work.

“Ma’am, teach your son that it’s his job to provide for his family, totally, exclusively, that way, he won’t expect his woman to share family responsibilities with him.

“When such expectations aren’t there, he will very much appreciate any input she makes.

“Teach your son that he’s the sole protector of his home, that will make him not run off to chase pleasure with the idea that “my wife will handle it”.

“Mama, teach your son that loving his wife is a daily affair, and he must make her feel loved, in every sense of the word.

“Dad, make your son understand that he’s not done anything for his children, until he loves their mother fully.

“Papa, raise your son, by loving his mother purely…When he sees you doing it right, he will do it more right in his marriage.

“Daddy, teach your son never to depend on a woman.

“That way, he will never look at a woman as his support, he will put in all his best to be there for his family.

“Mom and Dad, raise your sons, to be the picture of the husbands you desire for your daughters!

“Please parents, please push this post to all parents on your whatsApp forum and other social media.. make them hear loud and clear that the change we so desire in our children starts now.

“Thank You.”