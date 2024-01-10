Lagos Deputy Governor, mourns Shaykh Abou-Nolla’s death 

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat has described the late Baba Adinni of Lagos, Shaykh Abdul-Hafeez Abou-Nolla, as an inspiration and blessing to the state.

Hamzat described the deceased as a peaceful leader, who led with the fear of God, on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during the Janazah Prayer for the late cleric at the Lagos Central Mosque, Nnamdi Azikwe street, Lagos-Island.

Hundreds of Muslim faithful also trooped out to pay their last respect to the Islamic leader, during the Janazah prayer.

According to the Deputy Governor, the deceased left an Islamic legacy worthy of note.

Hamzat said: “He was a Hafiz, (A term used by Muslims for someone who has completely memorised the Holy Quran) whom Allah had blessed with a wonderful life.

“Old age is not something that one can perform any trick around. It is only the blessing of Allah.

“Baba crossed a hundred, he was healthy with a very sound mind”.

The Deputy Governor said the late islamic leader would be sorely missed for his communal role in the State, particularly, in the community where he lived as everything went through him.

“Even in quarrels, he intervened and resolved. We pray to God to raise somebody else to fill that role because the people will miss him,”he said.

Also Read:

Hamzat said a lot of things passed through the late Baba Adinni, even the Chief Imam of Lagos goes through him, and thanked Allah for his life and prayed that Allah should grant him Aljana Firdaus.

Signing the condolence register, the Deputy Governor governor wrote: “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un, May Allah grant Baba Alijana Firdaous.

“Wonderful Hafiz at old age. May his blessings abide with him in the grave. Ameen.”

The late Baba Adinni was the Chairman of the Executive Council of Lagos Central Mosque, died on Tuesday night at the age of 101.