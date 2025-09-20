Lagos Deputy Governor donates ICT centre to alma mater + Video

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has donated a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre to his alma mater, saying every child must be computer literate to compete effectively in today’s global environment.

Dr. Hamzat spoke when he inaugurated the ICT Centre Odu Abore Memorial Primary School, Mushin area of Lagos State on Friday.

The ICT centre, comprising 40 computers and other technological devices, was donated by the deputy governor to mark his 61st birthday celebration.

He said Africans could only compete with other continents through ICT, describing it as the common denominator of global competitiveness among children.

He noted that the donation fulfilled a promise he made during the school’s 80th anniversary celebration.

He explained that his decision stemmed from how ICT contributed to his own achievements in life.

He said: “The motive is to show children the need for ICT knowledge, which is where the world is.

“Every child today must be computer-literate.”

Dr. Hamzat stressed the donation was part of giving back to his community.

He urged wealthy Nigerians to support government efforts, adding that the government alone could not shoulder the responsibility.

The Deputy Governor explained that the centre would allow pupils quick and easy access to ICT knowledge.

He highlighted that many schools in Lagos already had ICT centres, stressing the importance of wider integration for children’s technological advancement.

“Those things we could not do at university, our students now achieve in secondary schools,” Hamzat said, urging parents to embrace technology for their children.

Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, a member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council, advised pupils to use the ICT centre wisely and preserve the facility.

Moses Fayinka, the representative of Mushin Federal Constituency II, described the project as a strategic investment in pupils’ access to advanced technology and a reflection of societal responsibility.

The member of the Lagos State House of Assembly emphasised that ICT had become indispensable in today’s fast-evolving digital world.

Olufemi Akinlude, Education Secretary of Mushin Local Government Education Authority, said the facility would benefit pupils, teachers, and the wider community.

Akinlude described it as more than bricks and mortar, calling it a gateway to opportunities, a hub for creativity, and a launchpad for innovation.

She stressed that a child without ICT competence risked being left behind in the 21st century.

She added that pupils would gain practical computer skills for higher education and careers, while teachers would be empowered to deliver lessons using modern tools.

