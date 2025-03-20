Lagos Deputy Governor advises students to embrace STEAM education for greatness

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has advised secondary school students to embrace a growth mindset that harnesses the power of effort, learning, and persistence to achieve greatness.

He spoke at: “A Day with the Deputy Governor of Lagos State: Dr Obafemi Hamzat,” and launch of: “Innovate – EkoSTEAM Mentorship Series.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event is a mentorship programme for secondary school students organised by the state government.

The programme, held at the Ikeja Senior High School, aims to empower students to explore the vast possibilities within Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics fields.

The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, emphasised the importance of cultivating an innovative mindset, adapting to cutting-edge technology, and thinking critically to solve complex problems.

According to him, innovation begins with curiosity.

“I encourage you to question the status quo and take bold steps towards generating novel solutions to contemporary challenges,” he said.

Hamzat assured the students of the state government’s continuous commitment to supporting their development and growth.

“We will continue to enable students to thrive in today’s technology-driven world,” he said.

The Deputy Governor highlighted the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence in enhancing capabilities across STEAM disciplines.

He noted that AI was revolutionising industries, including healthcare, agriculture, and education, by analysing medical images, optimising irrigation and crop management, and personalising learning experiences.

Hamzat stressed that art was no longer confined to traditional mediums.

He added: “It is being redefined through the pixels of digital artwork, the algorithms of generative design, and even through virtual reality experiences.

“Science and Engineering are leveraging AI to solve complex problems, while mathematics provides the language through which these innovations can be quantified and improved.

“The transformation power of AI is already revolutionising industries, ranging from healthcare to agriculture, to education, among other sectors.”

Hamzat said that in healthcare, AI algorithms are analysing medical images with a level of accuracy that rivals experienced radiologists.

He said: “In agriculture, smart sensors and machine learning systems are optimising irrigation and crop management, creating sustainable farming solutions.

“In education, AI-driven platforms are personalising learning experiences, adapting to the needs of individual students, and making knowledge more accessible than ever before.”

In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Basic and Secondary Education, Eniola Opeyemi, emphasised the significance of thorough research.

Opeyemi said the State Government’s investment in education was helping to cultivate the next generation of innovators.

He underscored the importance of a collaborative approach among educators, students, and policymakers, describing it as essential for fostering innovation.

“The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that both the students and teachers have the best support they can get,” he said.

NAN reports that the highpoint of the day was a panel session featuring students engaging in an open dialogue with the deputy governor.

The discussion delved into pressing issues affecting STEAM education.

These included the importance of inclusivity, role of technology in enriching learning experiences, and strategies for fostering a culture of creativity and entrepreneurship in schools.

