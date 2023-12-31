Lagos denies having a hand in demolition of POWA complex 

The Lagos State Government has said it had nothing to do with the demolition of the POWA complex at Computer Village in Ikeja.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Sunday.

According to the statement, “the structure is owned by the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), which ordered its demolition.”

“Those circulating the fake news that Lagos State Government is demolishing Computer Village are opportunistic ethnic chauvinists who will always relish in vacuous propaganda that can fuel their fiendish mission; they will always fail in dividing Lagosians.”