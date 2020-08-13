The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has demolished over 150 illegal shanties, kiosks and shop extensions in Arewa Community Central Mosque, popularly called Masalashi Alhaja, in Agege area of Lagos.

The agency’s Head of Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement on Thursday said the demolition was carried out on Wednesday.

According to Taofiq, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the demolition became imperative following the degradation of the environment by miscreants and illegal traders in the area.

The statement said: “Relevant stakeholders, including Alhaji Musa Muhammad Dogon Kadai, the Sarki of Agege, were notified before the demolition of the illegal shanties and kiosks took place.

“The Mosque has been sealed for over four months due to an attack on officials of the Lagos State COVID-19 Task Force by some worshippers, while enforcing the lockdown directives.

“The area has since become a security threat to residents and members of the public because the surroundings of the mosque have been occupied by miscreants and illegal traders.”

Taofiq assured members of the public of the agency’s responsibility to enforce both the Lagos State Environmental Law and the Lagos State Traffic Reform Law in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the state government.