Lagos demolishes illegal structures on Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway

Operatives of the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Sunday commenced the demolition of illegal structures on Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the demolition was on the orders of the Commissioner for the MOE and WR, Tokunbo Wahab.

Adekunle Adeshina, Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, said in his social media handle that the illegal structures were converted to living abodes and depots for street traders.

Adeshina added that the structures were positioned on the highway setback along the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway, by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

NAN reports that the MOE had embarked on the demolition of illegal structures, especially the once impeding the free flow of water on drainage/carnal pathways.