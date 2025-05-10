Lagos demolishes illegal structures in Ikeja GRA to restore order

The Lagos State Government on Saturday began demolition of illegal structures, including makeshift shanties, in the Ikeja Government Reserved Area.

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki, led the team that demolished the structures.

Oki said that the illegal structures and shanties had become a threat to security and infrastructure in the neighbourhood.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team moved through major streets such as Michael Otedola, Sowemimo, Remi Fani-Kayode and Ajisafe, identifying and pulling down makeshift stalls, wooden shacks and other unauthorised buildings.

Residents, many of whom had raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the once serene neighbourhood, watched with relief as the agency cleared out what it described as “security black spots” where stolen goods were allegedly being sold.

Oki said: `’There have been complaints from the residents of Ikeja GRA about abnormalities in the construction process.

“We began enforcement from 9.00 a.m. today and visited many construction sites.

“Most of them actually have valid approvals, and even the buildings assumed not to conform, do, in fact, meet the required standards.”

Oki said that the real concern was not approval of buildings, but rise of illegal conversions and unapproved structures that distorted the planning integrity of the area.

“Some people get approval for four flats but turn them into eight, or they have approval to build a duplex but they convert it.

“This puts a heavy burden on public infrastructure. We can’t let Ikeja GRA become like Ajegunle,” he said.

The permanent secretary noted that letters had been sent to all property owners in the area months earlier, asking them to submit their building approvals for verification.

According to him, the enforcement drive was not a sudden move but a necessary intervention after extensive notice and engagement.

Oki said: “We are dealing with shanties, bowlers and people selling stolen goods. This is not witchhunt. It is about safety, planning and the rule of law.’’

He warned that buildings found not to conform would be marked, and if corrective measures wouldn’t be taken, the buildings would be demolished.

A resident of Ikeja GRA and community leader, Mr Tunde Disu, expressed gratitude to the government for what he called a “timely intervention.”

Disu said: “This action has been long overdue.

“The state government has tried with road upgrades, but if residents keep altering their building plans, it becomes unmanageable.”

He highlighted the security implications of leaving illegal structures unattended to, noting that the area had recorded an increase in suspicious activities and reduced visibility for security patrols at night.

“Our private security team and the police are on constant patrol, but we need the environment to support their work. Clearing these shanties is a big win,” he said.

Disu also said that efforts would be made to track owners of the demolished structures and hold them accountable.

“Some of these property are in dispute, but we will follow up and ensure that the right things are done,” he said.

He added that the residents’ association would collaborate with agencies such as Lagos State Waste Management Authority for cleanup operations.

