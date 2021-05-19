Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said the State Government will partner with the Czech Republic on technology, agriculture, transportation, health and business opportunities that will lead to growth and development of the State.

He said Lagos State Government will create an economy where foreign partners will feel safe and secure with their investment and also enjoy ease of doing their businesses in the State.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of Czech Republic to Nigeria, Marek Skolil and the Deputy Head of Mission, Mrs. Hana Trousilova, at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Wednesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke about his administration’s achievements in line with the THEMES developmental plans, especially in health, transportation and agriculture.

He said: “We want to create an economy where foreign partners will not only feel safe and secure in Lagos but will also enjoy ease of doing their business. Whatever we need to do to make your business safe and secure, we will do it. If you also want us to help you reach out to other neighbouring states in term of partnership, we will do it.

“We are open for business and we are open to more engagements from your side. Lagos and Czech Republic will look at areas of businesses we can carry out together as sub-national. The market is here and Lagos is open for business.”

Speaking earlier, Skolil said he came to Lagos with his delegation to discuss business opportunities with business community in the State and make plans to replace his country’s Embassy, which used to be in Lagos.

He said Czechoslovakia has good relationship with Nigeria and they enjoy cooperation with the country in the areas of science and development, technology, agriculture mechanisation, energy and security.

The Czech Republic Ambassador to Nigeria had the Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Ajoritsedere Awosika, in his delegation to discuss partnership and business opportunities between Lagos State and Czech Republic.