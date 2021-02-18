The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act of impersonation by some individuals who parade themselves as security operatives in the state and ordered Divisional Police Officers and detectives to be on the lookout for the impersonators.

The Commissioner of Police was referring to some cases where dismissed officers and civilians parade themselves as servicing members or personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the military and other security agencies, including those of Lagos State, to perpetrate illegal acts in the state.

Odumosu has directed DPOs, intelligence detectives and Heads of Department in the command to go after any impersonator and cause them to face the full wrath of the law as many Lagosians are being deceived by their conducts and antics.

He also warned the general public to beware of such impersonators who are fond of impersonating the police, military or other security agencies at the detriment of the security system.

The police chief further directed that every police personnel in the state must always possess police warrant card or identity card as a major means of identification, even on uniform, being a practice in the police.

In the same vein, while matching his words with actions, the police boss directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, CID, Panti, Yaba, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to immediately prosecute Anya Okorie, 45, of 7, Alabata Street, Ikotun, Lagos, who was recently arrested by police operatives attached to Ketu Division, and Usman Ali, 21, of 51, Ali Balogun Street, Ijora Oloye, Lagos, arrested with a Nigerian Army camouflage vest by police operatives attached to Surulere Division to court for impersonation.

Okorie was arrested in complete police uniform with the rank of Inspector of Police at Ketu, while parading himself in a suspicious manner.

Usman was arrested within the premises of Surulere Division when he and his accomplice, now at large, chased and attacked one Onyema with a jack knife in the Division, putting on camouflage vests.

The two suspects have since confessed to be fake police officer and Army personnel respectively.

Usman further confessed he was an Okada operator.

Items recovered from Okorie were two Mobile Police Berets, two lanyards, two mobile police khaki trousers, three mobile T-shirts, Sergeant Rank and Mobile Squadron badges, while Army Camouflage vest and Jack knife were recovered from Usman.

Ali has been charged to Magistrate Court 3, Surulere on February 17, 2021, while Okorie was charged to court on Thursday (today).

Odumosu assured the general public that the command will work with other security agencies in the state to fight acts of impersonation in order to sanitise the system and solidify the security platforms of Lagos State.