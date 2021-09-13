CP vows justice as he visits family of girl killed by policeman + Photos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Monsurat Ojuade, the 18-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet at Ijeshatedo on September 11, 2021.

According to a statement by CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, CP Odumosu was accompanied by top members of his Management Team and other Senior Police Officers.

The CP expressed, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

He prayed for the repose of Monsurat’s soul and that God would grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Presenting a letter of condolence to the family, Odumosu reassured the family that justice would be served and that the culprit, Sergeant Samuel Phillips, had been arrested and was currently undergoing orderly room trial.