Lagos CP to incorporate 6,000 spy police into traffic management

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, says that 6,000 spy police will be incorporated into traffic management in the state.

Imohimi said this while addressing the spy police at the Police Training School, Ikeja on Saturday.

He noted that he wanted a state where members of the public would spend less time in traffic.

He said that the spy police had not been optimally utilized as he intended to incorporate them into the integrated traffic management of the state to take care of the shortfall of manpower in the police.

He said: “The importance of the supernumerary police called ‘spy police’ is to take care of the shortfall of manpower in the police and also assist in security at private organisations.

“ I felt we are not using the spy police optimally. Yes they are doing well at their various organisations but at this trying time, they will be integrated into the traffic management structure of the state.

“First of all, I intend to partner with you for integrated traffic control in the state.

“Though, we have the police traffic officers and the state controlled traffic officers but you will agree with me that Lagos is expanding so there is need for more hands.

“I want a state where we hardly have traffic issues and cases of people disobeying traffic laws.

“I will rather use the spy trained by the police than allow quasi agents take over traffic management in the state, especially on weekends when there are activities.

“I have directed that the 6,000 spy policemen be integrated into the traffic architecture because they cover the length and breadth of the state.”

The CP further enjoined members of the public to give the spy police the needed support in carrying out their duties.