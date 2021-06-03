As part of his love for promoting sports development, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Thursday received at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja two police officers who recently won five boxing championships.

The CP received ASP Olanrewaju Durodola, who returned to Nigeria on Sunday 30th May, 2021 from the World Boxing Council (WBC) championship held in Tanzania.

Durodola is the current WBC Cruiserweight champion and the African Boxing Union (ABU), World Boxing Federation (WBF), World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Continental America (Cruiser Weight) champion.

The police chief also received one ASP Mattew Joshep who won the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Commonwealth Super Middleweight Championship.

CP Odumosu, on behalf of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, applauded the great men of the Nigeria Police for their international feats that have placed Nigeria on the global space of sports development.

The CP was assisted during the reception by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Ahmed Kontagora; Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Finance and Administration, Bassey Ewah, and other command’s management team, the Command Sports Officer, DSP Folarin Olabode and their coach, Inspector Austin Okporu.

According to the command’s public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Commissioner of Police thereafter donated some cash rewards to the two boxers to encourage them to do more.