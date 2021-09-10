Lagos CP orders probe of alleged theft of service pistol, office sex

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered “an independent, thorough and unbiased investigation” into the reported case of theft of service pistol against one Jenifer Madueke and the allegation of sex in the office against Divisional Police Officer, Denton Police Division, CSP Adegoke Atilade, as published The Punch newspaper.

In a statement by its public relations officer, CSP Adekunlel Ajisebutu, the command assured members of the public that appropriate actions would be taken against anyone found culpable at the conclusion of the investigation, “such that at the end, justice would have been served.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed immediate redeployment of the officer in the eye of the storm so as to pave the way for diligent and unbiased investigation.