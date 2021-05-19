In continuation of the Lagos State command renewed efforts to equip its operatives with tactical skills to combat crimes, the Commissioner of Police on Wednesday 19th May, 2021, launched another phase of weapons and combat training for the members of the rank and file in order to be in tandem with the ongoing similar training for the 110 Divisional Police Officers in the state.

The police chief also promised to extend the training to Heads of Departments and sectional heads in the command, saying all hands must be on the deck to beef up security in the state.

The training, which is being carried out at various camps in the state, has an outline designed to include legal studies in order to boost the personnel’s expertise in legal proceedings, human rights and general criminal laws in line with the international practices.