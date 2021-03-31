The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has commended journalists in Lagos State for their professionalism and steadfastness in reporting issues in the state.

He gave the commendation on Wednesday while receiving the executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos Council, led by the chairman, Adeleye Ajayi, at the command’s conference room, State Headquarters, Ikeja-Lagos.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Commissioner of Police was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Ahmed Kontangora; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, DCP Bassey Ewah; Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, and the Assitant Commissioners of Police, Administration and Operations.

The police chief journalists for supporting the police in its tasks and fighting against the culture and spread of fake news in the state, saying many journalists in the state endeavour to confirm stories before breaking and posting.

The chairman NUJ, Lagos, Adeleye Ajayi, applauded the Commissioner of Police and his team in the command for their commitment to fighting crimes and criminality, and ensuring that the Nigeria Police Force is reformed to attain its professional status.

He however appealed to the CP to rebuke policemen who assault and harass journalists.

The Commissioner of Police thereafter promised to protect all bonafide members of the NUJ in the state and put measures in place to shield them from police harassment and brutality