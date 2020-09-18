In a bid to have hitch-free and well-organised Computer Based Test for the Nigeria Police Regular Course 8 Intakes, the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has assessed the venue of the examination at JKK House, 229, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos State.

The inspection took place on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police charged the applicants and those involved in the exercise to observe Nigeria Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 protocols.

Odumosu admonished the applicants to follow, strictly, the examination rules and regulations as stipulated by the management of the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

Before the commencement of the examination, Odumosu had deployed adequate police personnel for protection of lives and property of the applicants and examiners at the centre, considering the large number of the applicants from within and outside Lagos State.

The Police chief was accompanied by a delegate of examiners from the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, including Assistant Commissioner of Police AbdulSalam Alade; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Legal Studies, Dr. Boumo Ezombi; Lecturer at the Police Academy, ACP John Zongo; Area Commander Area F, Ikeja, and some operational officers in the area.

Odumosu reaffirmed the readiness of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, to having world class and standardised police institution in Nigeria through reorganised recruitment exercises.