Lagos CP expresses worry on fake news peddlers, urges residents to be vigilant 

These mischief-makers and warmongers Alabi declared have devised “ghoulish” plans to release to the public at regular intervals concocted social media messages alleging stockpiling of arms and an impending attack on the State.

Following this, CP Alabi has allayed the fears of Lagosians and assured them that all human, material, and operational resources have been fully and optimally deployed across the length and breadth of the state towards ensuring there is absolutely no breach of peace.

In the same vein, the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command he confirmed has been placed on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, all in a bid to ensure that any possibly planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.

Consequent upon the carefully laid down security plans/strategies, he urged all residents to go about their lawful duties without panic or fear of harassment/intimidation.

CP Alabi equally enjoined Lagosians to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies.