Lagos CP embarks on working tour, undertakes security assessment

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has begun a working visit of formations under his control.

Commissioner of Police Odumosu as part of the tour, was on Thursday at Area ‘J’ Command Headquarters, Elemoro.

The visit was to carry out security assessment with the sole aim of providing watertight security for investors and create an enabling environment in line with the Federal Government’s policy on ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Other places visited by the CP were the Akodo Police Division; Free Zone Police Station; Police Mobile Force, 49 Squadron, and Epe, Ajah, Ilasan, Ogombo and Maroko Divisions to assess the security needs of the Area ‘J’ Command, Elemoro and Ibeju Lekki area in view of the rapid development in the entire axis.

During the visit, the Commissioner of Police inspected the Stations’ armouries to ascertain that arms and ammunition were properly maintained, and cells to ensure that suspects were not unduly detained beyond the statutory period.

In continuation of his visit, the CP also inspected the Free Zone Police Station newly built by the management of the Lagos State Free Zone, Lekki, Lagos.

The one-of-its-kind police station, equipped with modern facilities, was built in tandem with the philosophy of Community Policing aimed at bringing the police closer to the people.

The new station, when commissioned, would provide additional security for the Free Zone and its host community.

It is expected that the robust security, which the station as well as existing ones would provide, will serve as a safety assurance for foreign and local investors doing businesses in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, who visited the place on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, expressed satisfaction with the work done and hoped that the Inspector-General of Police would give approval for the commissioning of the facility in due course so that it would begin provision of services to the public as soon as possible.

Odumosu was warmly received and conducted round the new police station by the Manager, Lagos State Free Zone, Gokil Rajan.

At the Lekki Free Zone, Akodo, where he also visited, the CP was received by the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director, Lekki Free Zone Development Company, Xigong Huang and Adegboye Balogun.