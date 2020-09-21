The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has again re-echoed his zero tolerance for violation of traffic rules and constant prosecution of traffic offenders who drive or ride against the traffic, riding motorcycles in restricted areas and using the BRT lanes as escape route.

The Police boss has thus given the marching order to Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Operational and Tactical Units in Lagos State to begin the arrest and prosecution of offenders.

Odumosu gave the order on Monday during a routine briefing of the Officers at the Conference Hall, State Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police charged the officers and men of the command to go after and ostracize cultists or any illegal or unlawful society within the state, since their existence and operations are purely illegal and condemned.

He vowed that henceforth, Divisional Police Officers are to be held accountable and responsible for the violation of any traffic law and cult-related incidents in their areas of coverage.

Odumosu then assured the general public of his commitment to rid Lagos State of criminal acts, social vices and violation of traffic rules.