The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, has commended the people of Imota and Ikorodu areas of the state for collaborating with the force to fight cultism and kidnapping.

Muazu gave the commendation on Tuesday in Imota, Ikorodu during a security town hall meeting.

He said from the information given by the residents, the two major crimes had been drastically reduced.

He noted that he was aware there were still some other crimes in the area, saying the number of persons present at the town hall meeting showed the people were committed to eliminating crimes in the area.

The police boss said security of lives and property was very important and no one should take it lightly.

He urged the people of Ikorodu area, particularly traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, to lead in this direction.

Muazu urged youths in the area to shun cultism and kidnapping, saying there was no safe place for them in crime.

“What peace cannot give you, violence will never give,” he counselled.

Earlier, the Area “J” Commander, Ijede, ACP Ayo Nubi, mentioned that kidnapping, cultism, bunkering and armed robbery were the major crimes in the area, adding that these crimes had been checked drastically.

According to Nubi, the crimes were checked through intelligence-led community policing and vehicular patrols, noting that bad roads, interference by some elites in investigations and inadequate manpower and equipment were challenges for the command.

The Ranodu of Imota, Oba Mudashiru Bakare-Agoro, urged the police to always protect their informants with a view to having more information from members of the public.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that traditional rulers, local government chairmen, religious leaders, transporters, Army, local vigilante groups in the area were present at the meeting.