Lagos CP commends Chioma Okezie’s book,  Interrogating The Criminal Mind

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, has commended Chioma Okezie’s book, Interrogating The Criminal Mind, saying it will broaden the horizon of readers.

The CP made this remark during the launch of the book which was held on Friday, the 2nd of August 2024, at Ikeja, Lagos State.

The book, Interrogating The Criminal Mind: Means, Motives & Means, centres on spell-binding reports of criminal antics, done by the writer over the years.

Fayoade said: “I want to first and foremost congratulate the writer of this beautiful book, Interrogating the Criminal Mind, a veteran crime reporter, Chioma Okezie.

“It’s a very beautiful book, which is very good for readers, especially professionals who are in the area of curbing crimes and criminal activities.

“It’s a book that will broaden the horizon of readers. The book talks about the issue of crime and how a person should manage when he is in the net of criminals.

“It’s a book I would recommend for all practitioners in criminal justice and it will go a long way to broaden the horizon of the readers and at the same time, enhance the knowledge of the readers.

“I commend the efforts of the writer that despite her busy role as a mother, she’s still able to put pen to paper to write this book.”

