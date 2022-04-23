Lagos CP calls for collective effort to resolve insecurity crises  

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alabi, said resolving insecurity challenge facing the country requires collective responsibility.

Alabi restated security was everybody’s business, insisting it should not be left for security agencies alone.

The CP stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Ilawe-Ekiti, in Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of Ekiti.

He applauded the security agencies for doing their best to ensure that they secure the country in order for the people to enjoy peace.

He spoke to NAN on the sidelines of the dinner organised in his honour by the Ilawe-Ekiti community on Friday night.

The dinner, was part of the activities lined up to mark the 10th coronation anniversary of the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Alabi.

The police boss, who hails from the town, said every individual had a role to play at ensuring that the country was secure by way of giving information and assisting with intelligence sharing.

“If you abhor criminal and they are unleashing terror in your domain or territory, that means you are not being patriotic.

“If you shared information in good time for the security agencies to nail the criminal activity in the bud, it would be beneficial to all of us, “ he said.

Speaking on the June 18 governorship elections in Ekiti State, Alabi enjoined all electoral stakeholders to embrace peace before, during and after the conduct of the poll in the spirit of sportsmanship.

He urged politicians to pursue their political ambitions within the bounds of the law and desist from any actions that could breed disaffection, bad blood and the possible breakdown of law and order.

The police commissioner said: “None of your ambitions should be greater than the peace and collective security of the people.”

He assured the people that the police and entire security community were poised to ensure adequate electoral security, credibility of the electoral process and impartiality.

“My advice to Ekiti people as a critical stakeholder, as you know I am from here, is for them to play according to the rules, not to get themselves involved in any violent activities because election will come and go and there are rules and regulations guiding the process.

“They should abide by the rules and shun any act of brigandage or violence to ensure free and fair elections,” he said.

The Lagos police boss described the 10-year-rule of the traditional ruler as remarkable and wonderful period, noting that he had galvanized all stakeholders in the town to ensure that they work for its uplifting and development.

“The Kabiyesi has made so many developmental strides in the last 10 years, including absolute peace where there has not been any issue of violence in the town.

“He has attracted investors to the town, part of it is the banana factory that some foreign investors had agreed to establish here,” he said.