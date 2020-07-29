The number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos State now stands at 14,848, according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday.

The NCDC announced the figure in its COVID-19 Situation Report for July 28.

It said Lagos accounted for 212 new COVID-19 infections out of the 624 cases reported from 18 states on July 28.

“That brings the state’s total number of infections to 14,848,” NCDC said.

According to NCDC, Lagos State has tested a total of 72,225 samples for COVID-19 as at July 28.

It said out of the 272,748 COVID-19 sample tests conducted in the country, Lagos has conducted the highest number of sample tests.

On the chart list for the tests, Lagos was followed by Abuja with 29,891 tests, while Kano, Oyo and Edo States have conducted 29,762, 16,598 and 12,133 tests respectively.

The health agency added that 25 patients, who were treated and had fully recovered, were discharged on the reported day, making 2,129 COVID-19 patients discharged in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lagos remains the epicentre of Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases with 14,848 of the total 41,804 cases in the country.

Also, data by the World Health Organisation Africa Region shows that there are 873,378 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, with over 520,000 recoveries and 18,487 deaths.