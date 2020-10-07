Authorities of the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area on Wednesday gave residents 48 hours to remove all abandoned vehicles on the roads or the vehicles would be impounded.

The Media Officer of the Council, Babajide Dada, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Dada said failure to remove such vehicles would attract sanctions.

He said: “The removal of abandoned vehicles becomes necessary to bring sanity on our roads and for adequate security. Many of these abandoned vehicles are used as a hideout to perpetrate various degrees of nefarious activities within the community.

“The council authority in a stern warning implored those whose abandoned vehicles with the warning stickers from the Local Government to please remove those vehicles within the next 48 hours or incur the wrath of the law.”

The men of the traffic section, Dada said, have visited Sehinde Calisto, Apapa Oshodi Expressway, Odunmaku, Aduke Thomas, Yusuf, Olaiya and Makinde streets.