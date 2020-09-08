The Mosan-Okunola Local Council Development Area of Lagos State has decried high number of dilapidated roads in Federal Government estates within the LCDA.

The council Chairman, Princess Olabisi Adebayo, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday that the council was surrounded by several Federal Government estates and was overwhelmed by the dilapidation of their roads.

She noted that the estates were under the Federal Housing Authority, adding that the council needed the support of both the federal and Lagos State governments to repair the roads.

“Our major challenge is road dilapidation. We have so many estates, and many of these estates are owned by the Federal Government.

“We, the local government, had to take it upon ourselves to make sure that those roads are motorable; however, we can’t do it in a day.

“We are making sure we touch all wards,” she said.

Adebayo listed some of the estates with ongoing road rehabilitation and reconstruction works to include Gowon, Abesan and Shagari.

She decried the huge cost of road reconstruction and maintenance, saying that it was beyond the council’s financial capacity.

“We are calling on the Lagos State Government to come to our aid because there are some roads in our local government that we cannot do alone.

“We cannot try touching some roads because if we dare to, we may not even be able to pay salaries or do any other thing.

“Okunola Road on Abeokuta Street is one of the roads we need the state government to assist us in.

“We also have another one – Tartatin Road in Shagari Estate. There are so many of them that we are begging the state government to assist us with their rehabilitation.

“We cannot do it alone due to the huge cost implication,” Adebayo said.

The LCDA chairman also appealed to the state government for support in upgrade of facilities in the council’s primary healthcare centres.

She said that the council had begun massive rehabilitation of the health facilities in line with its good maintenance policies.

Adebayo, however, said that the LCDA was overwhelmed by the huge cost of upgrading the facilities.

She said that the Akinyele Primary Health Centre project had been stalled due to financial constraints.

“We have refurbished the Rauf Aregbesola Primary Health Centre and Akinogun Primary Health Centre.

“The allocation we are getting from the Federal Government is nothing to write home about any longer because of the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy.

“We cannot start projects that we are not sure of finishing,” she said.

Adebayo said the council was doing its best to keep its residents healthy and doing its best to equip schools in readiness for resumption.