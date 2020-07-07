In compliance with the partial reopening of schools directive of the Lagos State Government, the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Council has begun decontaminating public schools in preparation for the resumption of classes for SS3 and Tech3 students.

The council made the disclosure in a statement by its Media Officer, Babajide Dada, in Lagos.

It said safety of teachers and pupils remained paramount, adding that the council’s Head of Department of Environmental Services, Adeoye Akeem, would supervise the exercise.

It added that the council Chairman, Bolaji Ariyoh, emphasised strict adherence to all measures that would curb COVID-19 spread.

NAN reports that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Friday said schools in the state would reopen on August 3 for the affected students.