The Lagos State Government has resumed its policy to pull down all distressed buildings on the Island as about 25 marked houses were touched on Thursday.

The officials of the agency assigned for the exercise were on Thursday seen at Isale-gangan, Toguwa, Dagara, Massey, Palmchurch, Evans and Tokunbo Streets, touching some marked distressed buildings to send the occupants away.

Residents in some of the affected buildings were seen pleading with the government officials to give them till next week Monday before they commence the exercise.