Lagos conducts mop up operation at Lekki Coastal road

The Lagos State Taskforce said it has carried out a follow up exercise and mop up operation at the Lekki Coastal Road.

The move it announced is in line with the government’s determination to create a serene and habitable environment for residents within that axis through the removal of shanties and criminal hideouts.

This is contained in a press release signed by the Agency’s Director, Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.

The Taskforce’s Spokesperson indicated that the operation which was carried out in the wee hours of Sunday and lasted about six hours was led by its Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye who disclosed that 38 recalcitrant suspects who thought it was business as usual were arrested.

Jejeloye further stated that the makeshift shanties by the roadside were further demolished to ensure free vehicular movement along that route.

He warned all squatters and unscrupulous elements who try to call bluff of the Agencies activities to have a rethink and turn over a new leaf or risk being prosecuted, appealing to road side traders in the area to move their wares to the designated market complex rather than defacing the streets and roads.

“Clearing of this area will be sustained for as long as it takes till we achieve our objective of creating a society that is safe and habitable for residents and Lagosians as a whole” Jejeloye concluded.