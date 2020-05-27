As part of efforts geared towards the revitalisation of Primary Healthcare, the Lagos State Government has carried out a comprehensive assessment of no fewer than 329 of them.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate Governor Sanwo-Olu’s first year in office.

Abayomi noted that the assessment focused on the level of functionality and geographical positioning system of the PHCs to identify gaps for service improvement efforts.

Abayomi explained that the comprehensive assessment was carried out in collaboration with two non-governmental organisations, namely: Health Assist and PharmAccess Foundation, to improve the quality of service delivery at Primary Healthcare Centres across the State.

The Commissioner noted that with the assessment, the key areas of focus of PHC revitalisation will include Infrastructural Upgrade, Data Management, Operational Cost, Power Supply, Water Supply, Drug Supply, Sewage Management, Staffing, Immunisation Programmes, Bridging the Communication Gap between the Ministry of Health, Local Governments and Primary Healthcare Board, Facility Management and Monitoring, Financing Mechanism and Insurance Scheme, amongst others.

He maintained that these issues have constituted a challenge, which must be addressed in the third tier of healthcare delivery.

In his words: “We are not unmindful of the challenges facing Primary Healthcare System. This is the reason why we embarked on the assessment exercise as part of our plan to effect major and lasting transformations that will make access to healthcare facilities at the grassroots hitch-free.

“Equipped with the knowledge of identified gaps, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the last one year embarked on the construction and renovation of 39 primary healthcare centres across all 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas to bridge the gaps; 23 of these PHCs are completed and ready for commissioning, while others are at various stages of completion.”

Abayomi averred that the Sanwo-Olu-led administration has constructed and delivered five Medical Portacabins to five PHCs as part of its infrastructural upgrade drive for improved service delivery, noting that this was done in collaboration with Rotary International.

Recognising the prime place of PHC in the overall healthcare delivery system, the Commissioner advocated more synergy between the State Ministry of Health, Local Government Authorities and National Primary Healthcare Development Agency to have a robust and viable service delivery at the PHC level, stressing that it would only amount to an exercise in futility, if all stakeholders work at variance.

He observed that primary healthcare is the bedrock of any health system, stressing that inadequate resolution of challenges confronting the primary healthcare system exerts pressure and overwhelms the secondary and tertiary levels.

Highlighting the achievements recorded in other tiers of the health sector, Abayomi maintained that the increased investments in the last one year, covering infrastructure, human resource for health, disease control, use of technology and innovation, coupled with the implementation of the Lagos State Health Scheme, affirms the commitment of the present administration to the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

The Commissioner noted that there is so much more to be done, but gave an assurance that the government will vigorously pursue its agenda to ensure good health and well-being of Lagos residents.