The Lagos State Government says it has sealed several lounges, bars, spas and night clubs across the state for flouting its order banning them in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus .

The Director General, Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, in a statement said that mass gathering of people in socio clubs, spas and night clubs during the pandemic negates safety guidelines.

Mojola said preliminary investigation revealed that some bars, spas, lounges and night clubs were not complying with the safety guidelines and closure order as directed by the state government.

The director general stated that the Commission had started issuing provisional safety compliance certificates to social clubs that had registered and had their facilities verified.

He urged centres that were yet to comply with the “register to open initiative” to do so.

Mojola said that facilities that had registered, verified and issued certificates were not to open until stipulated guidelines and pronouncements to open has been declared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He emphasized that registration and verification was free and user friendly.

Mojola appealed to all and sundry to support the government in complying with safety guidelines and protocols.