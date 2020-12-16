The Lagos State Health Service Commission has rewarded 20 officials for their outstanding performance in uplifting health care delivery in the state.

The event was held on Wednesday at Lagos Island Maternity Hall to assess the continuous improvement measures towards patients’ satisfaction across all 27 secondary hospitals in the state.

Dr Funmilola Eso, Quality Improvement Lead, LSHSC, said that quality improvement was a continuous process which required constant remodification for fruitful results.

She said that quality improvement initiative was set up by the commission to monitor quality of services rendered and patients’ satisfaction at all public hospitals in the state.

Eso said, ”Quality improvement is a concerted effort that requires a process of constant remodification for excellent delivery.

“Remember, what you do today can be identified tomorrow and people will know you for it and identify sacrifices which you have made to affect lives.

“A number of us have our primary assignments which we are charged with but we set today aside to celebrate you for every quantified sacrifices made at ensuring positive changes on your job.

“Life is about balance, you need to create a balance using ’emotional bank account’ for accomplishment.

“This actually helps for greater change, alongside adopting mentoring skills which should be as consistent and impactful as possible.”

Also, Dr Omololu Femi, Medical Director of Island Maternity Hospital, who was the guest speaker at the event, said that change was an initiative at ensuring consistent processes for optimal results.

“Considering the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, change is the only factor that could fashion opportunity for qualitative improvement.

“As champions of the quality initiative, you are drivers of a unique process, which requires commitment for even more fruitful results.

“I tell you, Lagos State since my 16 years residency had imbibed change evident in quality of care, processes and initiatives targeted at excellent medical delivery.

“You all need to keep up with this change and the excellent delivery of services at your various facilities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three out of the 20 recipients selected from the state’s 27 public hospitals got additional outstanding performance award.