Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with the family of the late Chief Alexander Opeyemi Akinyele, saying his demise is a great loss to the nation, particularly Public Relations practice.

A condolence message issued on behalf of the Lagos State Government by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said Chief Akinyele’s commitment to national service made him excel as former Minister of Information and Chairman of the National Sports Commission.

Describing Chief Akinyele’s as a pacesetter who served as the first Secretary-General of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and subsequently its President, Omotoso maintained that his professionalism and passion for excellence gave depth to public relations practice in Nigeria.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu sympathises with the Nigeria Customs and Excise as well as his former colleagues at the National Reconciliation Committee, where he served as Chairman, on the loss of Chief Akinyele, a true statesman and patriot”, Omotoso said.

He prayed that God grants the Ondo Chief, who lived for decades in Lagos, eternal rest and his family, friends and professional constituency the fortitude to bear the loss.