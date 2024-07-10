Lagos commences removal of illegal shanties on Gbagada-Bariga drainage after 48hrs quit notice

Sequel to the 48 hours quit notice issued on Monday, the Lagos State Government has commenced demolition of all marked shanties and other illegal structures erected along the Gbagada-Bariga drainage channel.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab issued the quit notice to owners of Illegal structures along water channels in the area.

According to him, the measure became necessary following discovery by the state agents of encroachment by squatters on the drainage setbacks and have since become a major source of flooding within the axis.

Wahab disclosed this on Wednesday through his official X handle.

Also Read:

The statement reads, “Following the expiration of a removal notice to owners of shanties beside Bariga-Gbagada Drainage Channel, operatives of the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance department from Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources commenced the removal of all the shanties on the drainage setback to stem the incident of flooding.”

Post Views: 0