In fulfillment of its promise to start massive construction after the rains, the Lagos State Government has commenced dredging of major drainage channels and canals spread across the state.

Among the drainage channels where the contractors have moved to site and commenced dredging are the Jankara/Oroyinyin/Binuyo/Adeniji Adele channel, System 6c made up of Idioro-Idiaraba axis, Ado Soba Channel in Festac and Gbagada-Bariga.

Others were work have started are Kentucky-Alapere, Irede Satellite Channel in Ojo axis and construction of trapezoidal drain at the downstream of Ekoro in Aboru.

Providing more insights into the projects when he led State officials on an inspection of some of the dredging points, the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Engr. Joe Igbokwe, said the dredging of the channels will put the state in good stead to prevent flooding of many areas.

Speaking with newsmen after the inspection, Igbokwe said government was taking the advantage of the cessation of rainfall to immediately commence dredging and minimise the dangers of flooding.

The Special Adviser, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Drainage Services, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde, and other Directors, warned all those who have erected structures on the setbacks and alignments of the channels being dredged and others to remove them or have them removed and also face prosecution.

He reiterated the State Government’s zero tolerance for environmental abuse, especially drainage blockage, saying a classic example is the canal at Itire beside the Odo Eran market, which is blocked with waste and refuse from the market, adding such an act is unacceptable.

Igbokwe said: “Lagosians must desist from dumping refuse in drainage channels and stop acts compromising drainage alignment, such as building and erection of structures on drainage setbacks among others.”

Igbokwe stressed that the ultimate goal of clearing and “dredging of our drainage channels and cannals is to allow easy passage of rainstorm water”.

The Special Adviser explained that the Government will look into the possibility of building retention ponds across the State.

“Retention ponds are essential as Lagos in recent times has been experiencing flooding due to the rise in sea level and persistent rainfall,” he said.

He affirmed that the present administration had resolved to find lasting solutions to the issue of flooding.

He mentioned that as part of the efforts to contain flooding next year, the government will be more forceful in its campaign against dumping of refuse in canals and drains and as well as the erection of building on canals, drainage channels and water courses.