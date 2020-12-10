The Lagos State Government on Thursday assured residents of Agbado Okeodo, Mosan Okunola, Ayobo Ipaja LCDA of qualitative finish as work commences on the Akinola/Aboru drainage channel in order to permanently curb the menace of flooding in the area.

Addressing stakeholders at a meeting held at Abule Egba, Lagos, on the project, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said the flooding had almost become intractable.

Bello stated that it was the resolve of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration to prevent further loss of lives and properties occasioned by flooding that necessitated the award of the contract afresh.

He said the construction of Akinola/Aboru Drainage Channel would contribute to sustainable development and a quality living environment for all, adding that the cooperation of all residents was necessary to see the contract through.

According to him: “Without your robust contributions and buy-in, we cannot achieve the desired success, which explains the reasons why your inputs are being sought as we commence the job.”

He charged residents to form a committee among themselves in order to supervise the project and report their complaints to the Ministry in case of discrepancy as regard the project.

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Engr. Joe Igbokwe, commended the residents for collaborating with the State Government on the construction of the major drainage channel in the axis.

Igbokwe noted that construction of canals was ongoing in various areas across the state for water to flow naturally, stressing that government will not relent in performing its responsibilities of maintaining flood-free and clean environment.

He appealed to residents to take ownership of the project after completion and desist from the arbitrary dumping of refuse into canals in order to continuously sustain a flood-free Lagos.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Olalekan Shodeinde, described the channel project as an engineering masterpiece which will run through three local councils.

Shodeinde said the project may come with some pains as building on the setback and alignment may be moved, but it is for good of the majority.

He added that Akinola bridge that collapsed recently, which measured about 20 metres, would be reconstructed and expanded so that water would flow freely underneath without damage.