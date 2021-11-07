Lagos collapsed building: Wife, family fight over properties of owner

The family of the late Managing Director of Fourscore Homes, Femi Osibona, are reportedly engaged in a “war” over his properties, The PUNCH is reporting.

According to the highly credible newspaper, while Osibona’s wife is on one side, his family members are on the other.

Osibona was one of the 42 persons confirmed dead so far in a collapsed 21-storey building he was putting up in Ikoyi area of Lagos State for commercial purposes.

The building collapsed last week Monday.

Osibona’s remains were only retrieved from the rubbles on Thursday.

According to information available to The PUNCH, Osibona’s wife, who resides in the United States of America, had arrived the country with the children only to find out she had been locked out of her husband’s residence on Mosley Road in Ikoyi, Lagos State by his relatives laying claim to his properties.

Both parties were reported to have arrived at his residence with mobile policemen to lay claim to his assets, including luxury vehicles, cash and other valuable items.

However, the late property developer’s neighbours were said to have shut them out to avoid being caught up in the crisis.

The PUNCH said a reliable source close to the family confirmed the clash to it.

The family source said though the deceased did not die without a will, his family members are already fighting over his assets.

The source told The PUNCH: “There is big fighting going on.

“The wife had been mostly abroad.

“There is a will but once a man dies, there is a problem.

“Instead of them (the family) to focus on the collapsed building, they are looking at the property (on Mosley Road).

“They are waiting to gain access (to the apartment); they are still there.”