Lagos collapsed building: We must get to bottom of this ghastly occurrence — Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has backed Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu on the order for the probe of all that led to the collapse of the 21-storey building on Gerald Road, Ikoyi.

He said the government must get to the bottom of the ghastly occurrence, while adding that he sought “not to prejudge anything or anyone”.

Asiwaju’s commiseration with the dead, sympathy for other victims of the incident and condemnation of the collapse is contained in a statement on Tuesday by his Media Office in Abuja.

The former Lagos governor said in the statement: “The collapse of a 21-storey building on Gerald Road in Ikoyi, Lagos is a sad and painful incident. Once more and all too often, we have suffered the loss of lives for no defensible reason. This tragedy should never have occurred.

“Workers at the site and, for that matter no one who is simply trying to work in order to care for their loved ones, should have their lives abbreviated in such a manner. No one should suffer what these people suffered. Nor should families have to hear such news and bear such a burden like this. As we pray that the souls of the deceased now rest in peace, human compassion requires us to do more. We must reach out to their families with both prayer and practical support and assistance during this terrible moment.

“I sympathise with those injured and I commend Lagos State Government for I know it will see to their immediate medical needs and provide whatever other assistance is required for them to survive the episode and return to a semblance of normalcy.

“The emergency responders are doing well and they require our support and encouragement for their task is hard and not without significant physical danger. We pray that others will be found alive and without significant injury. Search and rescue efforts must continue non-stop until they are able to bring out whoever is still trapped in the rubble.

“Some tragedies are unavoidable, but most are not. We need to understand what happened here so that we can work harder to prevent a reoccurrence. I endorse Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s order for an investigation into this tragedy. There are many questions to ask, and all those questions deserve full and public answers.

“We must get to the bottom of this ghastly occurrence. I seek not to prejudge anything or anyone, but it is obvious and plain to us all that something went terribly wrong. If indeed intentional or reckless wrongdoing has been committed, severe and appropriate sanctions should find those who have been found to have shirked their fundamental responsibilities. The departed, their grieving families and the people of Lagos deserve no less and should perhaps demand even more.

“As much as we are in collective pain and grief, we must also be clear and focused. Let us use this tragedy to serve as a strong warning and deterrent to end any malpractices and misconduct that might in any way contribute to such an incident.

“We must never become numb to the tragedies that befall others; we must work and strive to put an end to these frightening events and the brutal but avoidable deaths that go with them. Lagos is and must forever be a place of light and life where the best of human endeavour is our currency and our calling card.”