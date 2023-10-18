Lagos collaborates with environmental groups on conservation 

The Lagos State Government Wednesday rallied environmental groups to collaborate with it and explore innovative solutions to achieve environmental conservation.

The Permanent Secretary Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji spoke on the initiative Wednesday.

The session was a workshop organised for Coalition of Lagos Environmental Group (COLEG).

Gaji in a statement signed by Kunle Adeshina

Director (Public Affairs) said the objective of the workshop is a commitment to the protection and preservation of the environment.

Represented by a Deputy Director, Sanitation Jide Adeoye said the Coalition of Lagos Environmental Volunteer Group (COLEG) is a coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations who offer non-profit voluntary services and interventions exercises across the State.

He mentioned that the group was created by the Ministry as an umbrella body to coordinate and regulate the activities of the group to check abuses as well as to ensure interventions carried out by the group are guided and focused to achieve maximum environmental gains.

“Consequently, this technical workshop will focus on training environmental NGOs registered as COLEG; cover expectations of the Ministry for the groups which includes proper processes for carrying out environmental interventions in the State as well as compliance with rules and regulations” he said.

The Permanent Secretary said the duty of a non-governmental organisations in the field of environmental conservation is truly invaluable, each playing a vital role in the collective effort to address various environmental challenges adding that they are the driving force to provide innovative solutions, public awareness, and advocacy for achieving a sustainable future.

He highlighted the environmental challenges faced in the state to include improper solid waste management, littering of public places, inadequate waste sorting and removal of recyclables leading to littering of the environment with PET containers as well as impact of climate change and pollution saying all these is responsible for reducing the aesthetic & tourism potentials of Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary gave the assurance of government’s support saying that the Government recognizes the significance of NGOs in shaping environmental policy, implementing initiatives, and being the voices of conscience for the planet.

In a lecture, titled: “Process and procedure for Environmental Interventions and Compliance with Lagos State, rules and Regulations” the Guest lecture Mr. Olasunkanmi Sojinu, stated all areas where the NGOs can effectively partner with the Government, adding that the NGOs need to be a voice for the Environment.

He charged the NGOs and others, on the the need to stop provoking the earth adding that, most waste that others regard as waste can be used as raw materials