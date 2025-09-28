Lagos clamps down on illegal dredging, reclaimed sites

In a decisive move to curb illegal reclamation and dredging activities along the shores of the Lagos Lagoon, the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and also Lands Bureau have carried out a monitoring and enforcement exercise across the Lekki axis.

The exercise, carried out on Sunday, was led by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Dayo Bush Alebiosu.

He led the team in sealing off a building at 13A, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 for engaging in illegal reclamation works across the lagoon and unauthorised extension of its fence without approval from the relevant state agencies.

Alebiosu condemned the actions of the perpetrators, describing them as an act of “legendary audacity” carried out with blatant disregard for the law.

He said: “This particular building has been sealed on several occasions by all the relevant ministries dating from last year up till now, yet the owners have continued with construction and social activities without any form of regard.

“We are back today with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Ministry of the Environment and Drainage Services.”

Alebiosu further disclosed that the State Government will prosecute the offenders, a process which may lead to the forfeiture of the illegally reclaimed land, while the sand recovered will be used for other productive uses.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, said his Ministry was at the property a year ago, where the owner presented a layout of 1,200sqm but has now extended it far beyond what he presented, currently totalling 8,000sqm.

Oluyinka said: “The site is again sealed today.

“We will revoke all authorities they have on this land.

“The construction is also not fully completed, but people are still partying there, which puts people’s lives at risk.

“That’s why we are sealing off this place.”

The enforcement team also visited the Lekki Foreshore, where numerous sites of illegal dredging and reclamation were discovered and sealed for environmental infractions.

A total number of five suspects were apprehended while others fled upon sighting government officials.

Hon. Alebiosu lamented the scale of illegal sand dealing operations across the lagoon, noting that such activities are being carried out without the required Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

He said: “We have no records of applications to carry out reclamation works along this axis.

“These operations are illegal.

“Some of the dredging is done as far as 7km into the lagoon, with no accurate record of the quantity of sand taken out, which is then used to carry out illegal reclamation works.”

Alebiosu also decried the proliferation of shanties along the lagoon, which often serve as hideouts for criminal elements, and revealed that one of the vessels fled the scene upon sighting the government team.

Reacting to the illegal reclamation, Dr. Oluyinka said the joint collaborative enforcement by the three ministries is to ensure that they stop illegal reclamation and development.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mahmood Adegbite, said his office had, two months ago, stopped the illegal reclamation.

Adegbite added that three water channels into the lagoon have been blocked by illegal operators, noting that the state will not allow the operation to go on.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Ministry of the Environment, Mobolaji Gaji, said the ministry had earlier ordered stop-work in the area, adding that illegal operators have blocked the primary channel that takes water into the lagoon which may affect the ecosystem within the area.

Gaji said: “We have sealed the place and we are waiting for them to have their papers.

Also Read

“We have to monitor every reclamation.

“We have seen there is too much reclamation going on and we want to enforce the law.”

The team also visited Ilubirin housing projects to ascertain activities going on at the waterfront.

The Honourable Commissioner for Waterfront and Infrastructure Development reassured Lagosians that the monitoring and enforcement exercise is an offshoot of the recently concluded Waterfront Summit, where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu vowed to intensify the crackdown on illegal dredging and reclamation activities to protect lives and property across the state, in line with the administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda.

Hon. Alebiosu reiterated that the Lagos State Government will continue to protect its waterfronts and lagoons against abuse, warning that offenders will be made to face the full weight of the law.

Other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) who joined the enforcement are Executive Secretary, Lands Bureau, Lolade Ajetumobi; and General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Major Olaniyi Cole (retd).