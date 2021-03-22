The Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has approved April 2 to 9 as Easter vacation for judges of the High Courts of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chief Registrar of the Lagos State Judiciary, Olubusola Okunuga, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Monday.

Okunuga said the CJ approved the 2021 Easter vacation for the judges in accordance with the powers conferred on him pursuant to Order 49, Rule 4 (B) of the High Court of Lagos Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019.

She said work would resume after the Easter vacation on April 12.

According to her, arrangements for dealing with urgent cases during the vacation are that each judge would deal with all urgent applications related to any substantive case assigned to him/her.

“Any urgent application, the substantive cause of which has not already been assigned will be dealt with by the judge to whom the application is specifically assigned,” she said.