Lagos, Chinese company to partner on low carbon demonstration initiative

The Lagos State Government on Thursday expressed its readiness to partner with China through the China- Nigeria Low Carbon Demonstration initiative (Nextier) on the Lekki Low-Carbon Demonstration Zone (LLCDZ) Project in order to reduce carbon emissions in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokinbo Wahab made this known during a strategic meeting with the team from (Nextier) China-Nigeria Low-Carbon Demonstration Initiative in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said the partnership would be meaningful as the project would align with the state’s climate ambitions and policy frameworks.

He said Lagos State Government has implemented several key initiatives to drive Climate-positive growth such as in 2023 during the Lagos International Climate Change Summit when the state Government unveiled Lagos Climate Adaptation Resilient Action Plan.

Wahab said the Ministry of Environment, Nigeria and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment in China last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the African Solar Belt Initiative to support the country with Low Carbon Industrialization.

He added that Lekki Free Trade zone in Lagos state was identified and chosen as the pilot site for the project because this part of Lagos is the most advanced and the most forward looking space in Nigeria.

He said the project aims to reduce the climate risk index in the state, reduce airborne diseases and reduce air pollution with major gains to public health.

According to him, “I greatly appreciate this laudable project as it is envisaged to increase accessibility to clean energy”.

He stressed that the Global Energy Transition will create Jobs and make the country competitive in the global market and ensure Environmental compliance.

He expressed appreciation to the team and identified critical projects, stressing that the Ministry is set to support the members with necessary data, human resources and funds in order to make the job easier

In his response, the Director, National Council on Climate Change from Presidency, Micheal Ivenso, said the officials from China are visiting to perfect the Nigeria, China cooperation and how this will catalyse private sector participation.

He said Lagos has an enabling environment for private sector participants (PSP) to thrive, adding that there are opportunities to explore in Lagos State.

